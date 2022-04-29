Ferdinand Omanyala eager to write more history with triple-gold haul

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala wants to write more history with a rare men’s three-gold haul at the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships due on June 8 to 12 in Mauritius.

“The season has been good for me and I’m happy because I will be representing Kenya in the Africa Championship. My target is to win gold medals in the three events that I’m planning to participate in,” said Omanyala as a matter of fact.

As expected, Omanyala, who boasts a personal best time of 9.77 seconds, was untouchable at the Athletics Kenya National Championships cum trials for the African event, breezing through the heats to eventually win the men’s final in 10.04sec.

Running for Kenya Police, Omanyala was clearly head and shoulders above the rest, cruising to 200m victory in 20.43sec.

He was not done yet, receiving the baton at the anchor leg well behind the rest of the field in the 4x100m final, to put in a startling burst of speed and overhaul all and sundry to claim victory for Police in front of an admiring audience.

He will represent Kenya in the 100, 200 and 4x100m in the Mauritius championships slated for June 8 to 12.

From 1979 when the first Africa Senior Athletics Champions were held to date only one person in the men’s category has managed to win three gold medals in one edition, Abdul Aziz Zakari of Ghana.

He achieved the rare feat in the 2002 edition held in Algiers, Algeria where he won the 100m final in 10.13sec, the 200m in 20.23sec before securing his treble gold harvest in the 4x100 in 39.90sec.

After blazing past all opposition in his South African sojourn recently, Omanyala publicly declared he was now ready to start winning titles.

He will look at past editions of the African championships and afford a smile, knowing that with good health and form his is unstoppable in the continent.

The man who owns the seventh fastest time in the world in history, showed his form by putting reigning Commonwealth Games champions Akani Simbine to the sword at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 4 men’s 100m final in Germiston Stadium, Johannesburg, On April 13 with a winning time of 9.98sec, a season lead.

Omanyala is the undisputed Kenyan champion and has said he will participate in several Diamond Leagues as he builds up for the big one, the World Athletics Championships set for July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon and later the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Omanyala, a Bachelor of Science student at the University of Nairobi, will next race in the Continental Tour Gold Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi next Saturday, the place he set a memorable African record in 100m.

Joseph Gikonyo’s double triumph in men’s 100m and 200m at the 1990 championships in Cairo are Kenya’s only golds in sprints at the continental athletics fiesta.

Omanyala wants to end that drought and his is certainly happy with his preparations thus far.

“I enjoy training at Kasarani (Moi International Sports Centre) because it has a gym and swimming pool which are important for me. Training at Kasarani has always brought me good results,” said Omanyala.

Noah Kibet, the men’s 800m World Indoor Championships silver medallist, bagged victory over the distance at the National Trials in 1:46.75, ahead of Nicholas Kebenei, who timed 1:47.22, while Elias Ngeny settled for third place in 1:47.47.

Kibet was also using the event to prepare for the Kip Keino Classic where he will defend his title. He will also head to Mauritius to represent Kenya in the continental championship.

“My target is always to do well and I’m heading back home to polish up my training because next weekend we have an international race happening at home and I have to impress,” said Kibet.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said that he was happy races were coming back and athletes should take advantage and train harder ahead.

“Athletes who didn’t qualify for the Africa Senior Championships should prepare for the upcoming global events. We shall have separate World Championships and Commonwealth Games trials.