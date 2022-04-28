Ferdinand Omanyala to lead Team Kenya for Africa Championships

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will lead Team Kenya to the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships slated for June 8-12 in Mauritius.

Omanyala eased to victory in the men's 100m final in the final day of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on Thursday.

Omanyala clocked 10.03 ahead of Uganda’s Benson Okoth (10.52) while Tazana Kamanga of Denmark finished third in 10.62.

Half the team was named on Thursday with the majority being track athletes while qualifiers from field events will be named later.

According to the Athletics Kenya senior vice president in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii the third athletes in each event shall be announced next week after the selection panel’s meets.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said that the Africa Senior Championships hosts, Mauritius, are ready to welcome the continent. The championship is being held for the first time since 2018 due to Covid-19.

Tuwei said that he is optimistic Kenya will perform well and win more than the 19 medals the country won during the 2018 edition in Assaba, Nigeria.

Kenya led the continent with 11 gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

“Africa Senior Championships is a qualifying event for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games and those of you who have not attained the required mark should work for it. I also want to urge athletes heading to Mauritius to make sure they work hard and retain the title,” said Tuwei.

He also asked athletes to adhere to the rules ahead of the championships which includes being tested up to three times and updating their whereabouts.

“We don’t want to leave anyone behind, so everybody should familiarise themselves with the rules,” said Tuwei.

Mutwii urged the athletes to continue training ahead of the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

“A team has been selected for the Africa Senior Championships and there are still more events to come and my appeal to athletes is to continue training hard so that they can qualify for the other upcoming events,” said Mutwii.

The officials who had been selected to accompany the Africa Cross Country Championships, which was cancelled twice due the coronavirus pandemic, are the ones who will be heading to Mauritius with the team.

During the last day of the championships World Under-20 champions showed they are ready to take over the senior stage.

Purity Chepkurui (1500) and Jacklyne Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase) upset the seniors to win their respective events at Kasarani on Thursday.

Chepkurui, a Form Two student at Tiloa High School in Nakuru County, ran from behind the pack before surging forward in the last lap to win the race in 4:10.38 ahead of Winny Chebet (4:10.44) while National Police Service's Brenda Chebet (4:10.69) was third.

“It was a good race but I’m now focusing to defend my title in Cali, Colombia. I will use the Africa event to sharpen my technique because I will be competing with seniors in the race,” said Chepkurui.

Chepkoech, who was representing Central Rift region, crossed the line in 9:26.14 ahead of Celliphine Chespol (Kenya Prisons Service) who timed 9:31.11 while Caren Chebet (National Police Service) was third in 9:31.60.

Chepkoech thanked legendary coach Patrick Sang of the Global Sports Communications for his mentorship.