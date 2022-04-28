Chebet too good for rivals in 5000m, Gathimba wins walk race title

Former World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet on Thursday fired warning shots with victory in the women’s 5,000m final in the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Chebet, who was representing the National Police Service, won the race in 15:30.20 ahead of her NPS comrade Carolyne Nyaga (15:32.20) while Neptune Jepleting (KDF) was third in 15:38.40.

Chebet said she was not expecting to win.

“I’m glad to have won the race today something that I didn’t expect. I'm hoping to qualify for more championships because I love representing my country,” said Chebet, who will now represent Kenya in the Africa Senior Championships in Mauritius.

Earlier on at the same venue, Africa champion Samuel Gathimba won the 20km men’s walk race after timing 1:23:18 ahead of World Under-20 10km walk race champion Herristone Wanyonyi (1:24:44) while Simon Wachira third in 1:26:59.

Gathimba said that his performance was slightly affected by the heavy down pour witnessed in the morning but he is happy to have won the race.

He will be heading for the Africa Senior Championships slated for June 8-12 in Mauritius where he hopes to secure qualifying rime for the World Championships.

He also said that he will be shifting his training base from Nyeri County to Nyahururu in Laikipia County.

Wanyonyi said that he was happy to have emerged second after competing in the 20km walk race for the first time.

“Coming in second is something good for me and I’m happy because I have learned some few things despite the rains that interrupted the race,” said Wanyonyi.

He added that he is preparing to defend his title in the World Under-20 Championships to be held in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6 and also see if he can get a slot in the Commonwealth Games slated for August 2-7 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.