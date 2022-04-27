Young Kibet throws down men’s 800m Kip Keino gauntlet

Teenager Noah Kibet is not afraid to reveal his hand ahead of the Continental Tour Gold Kip Keino Classic due on May 7 at Moi International sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kibet told Nation Sport that he was going for nothing short of retaining his men’s 800m title that he won last year and is eager to face whatever opponents that present themselves on the Kasarani track.

“I’m glad my training has been going on well and my body has responded well after competing in the World Indoor Games where I managed to get a silver medal. My focus now is to compete in this global event and go for the title once again though I know competition will be stiff,” said the 18-year-old Kibet.

He could have been referring to Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist Ferguson Rotich who will be looking to launch his season at Kasarani ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA in July. What a cracker this race could turn out to be.

Other enticing races are on the cards. Former World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol will be featuring in her specialty while Mary Moraa will be competing in the 800m race.

Some of the worlds’ top athletes who have confirmed participation are 400m Commonwealth Games champion Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, who finished seventh in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Also coming to Nairobi is four-time world hammer throw champion Pawel Fadjek of Poland.

He will be seeking to impress at Kasarani as he gets ready to take a stab at a fifth world title later this year in Eugene, USA.