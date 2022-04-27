Omanyala strolls to 100m final, Kiprop wins 10,000m title at Kasarani

Kenneth Kiprop on Wednesday won the men's 10,000 metres as the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships entered Day Two at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In the men's 100m,

In the men’s 100m, Olympian Ferdiand Omanyala topped in his heat after winning in 10.14 ahead of Hesborn Ochieng representing Kenya Prisons Service (10.62) while Robisnson Motende finished third in 10.76.

Related Omanyala lights up AK Championships at Kasarani Athletics

Tazama Kamanga from Denmark clocked 10.66 ahead of Mark Kangethe representing Universities (10.69) while Moses Wasike from Nairobi wound third in 10.81 in the second heat.

Samuel Imeta from Kenya Defence Forces led in his heat, timing 10.53 ahead of Benson Okoth from Uganda who timed 10.55 while Duke Ogoti from NPS was third in 10.86. The 100m final is set for Thursday.

Kiprop, representing the Western region, timed 28:06.67 to win the 10,000m ahead of Central Rift's Julius Chepkwony and Abraham Longosiwa (North Rift).

Athletics Kenya will use the event to pick the team that will represent the country in the Africa Senior Championships slated for June 8-12 in Mauritius.

Kiprop surged forward With six laps to go and maintained more than 10 metres gap from his challengers to the finish line.

The first 12 laps saw the former Olympics silver medallist Paul Tanui control the pace before dropping after 14 laps before Kiprop took charge.

Kiprop, who finsihed second during the National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, said he was happy with the win.

“This is a good start for me and my training has been based on this race. I wanted to compete in Lisbon Half Marathon but my manager asked me to also represent Kenya in this event and I’m happy to have won today,” said Kiprop, who trains Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Olympics games finalist Abel Kipsang qualified for 1,500m final, where world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Commonwealth Games winner Elijah Manangoi, his younger brother George Manangoi, Olympian Charles Simotwo, lie in wait.

In the women's 100m, Maxmilla Imali continued with her exploits with an impressive 11.36 seconds ahead of her National Police Service teammate Eunice Kadogo who timed 11.84 while Lucia William from Southern settled third in 12.22.

In the second heat, Uganda’s Jacinta Nyamahunge led in 11.80 ahead of Joy Akinyi (12.41) from Coast while Nairobi’s Linda Kageha settled for third place in 12.46.