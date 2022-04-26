Omanyala lights up AK Championships at Kasarani

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala glided to an easy victory in men's 100m as the Athletics Kenya National Athletics Championships got underway at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

Omanyala, who was competing at the arena for the first time since setting the new Africa Record of 9.77 seconds during the Kip Keino Classic on September 18 last year, clocked 10.03 sec to win the sixth heat and advance to semi-final.

Omanyala, the defending champion, edged out Daniel Simiyu from North Rift and Nyanza South's Jason Ngesa to second and third places in 10.69 and 11.19 respectively.

Samuel Chege and Samuel Meta all from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) cracked identical 10.47sec to win the third and fourth heats respectively as Benson Okoth from Uganda timed 10.60sec to claim the first heat with Kenya Prisons champion Hesbon Ochieng downing 10.65 to win the second heat.

"It was a good race, nice and easy. I've started the season well and hope for more good tidings," said Omanyala, the Kenya Police Service athlete, who was fresh from winning the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 4 in season best 9.98 on April 13 at Gemstone, Johannesburg.

"My World Indoor Tour outing in February has improved on my starting techniques and I know it will be better as the season unravels," said Omanyala, who hopes to run sub 10 seconds at the Nationals.

Omanyala has already thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals starting with the Kip Keino Classic on May 7 at the MISC.

Also in Omanyala’s focus is the Africa Senior Athletics Championships on June 8 to 12 in Mauritius, World Athletics Championships slated for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8.

"I have broken the National and African records and I now want Championship medals," said Omanyala.

National 100m record holder Maximilla Imali of Police launched her quest to recapture the 100m title, winning the first heat in 12.38 as Linda Kageha from Nairobi took the second heat in 12.12 sec.

Defending 100m champion Monica Safania (Police) won the third heat in 12.38 with 2015 African Games 100m silver medallist Eunice Kadogo (Police) blowing her rivals in the fourth heat in 12.28.

Uganda's Aaron Adoli posted the fastest time in 400m men, winning the first heat in 46.80 while Kenneth Kimeu from KDF won the fourth heat in 46.92, the second fastest time.