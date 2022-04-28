Peerless Ferdinand Omanyala wins 100m final at Kasarani

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala eased to victory in the men's 100m final in the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on Thursday.

Omanyala clocked 10.03 ahead of Uganda’s Benson Okoth (10.52) while Tazana Kamanga of Denmark finished third in 10.62.

In the women's category, Maxmilah Imali from National Police Service set a new national record of 11.35 ahead of Uganda’s Jacinta Nyamahunga (11.57) while Monica Zafania (NPS) was third in 11.86.

Imali’s new mark will now await ratification by Athletics Kenya. Imali was the national holder currently at 11.77 she clocked in March during the National Police Service Championships.

In the 3,000m steeplechase women category, World Under-20 champion Jacklyine Chepkoech calculated her race to perfection before surging forward with three laps to go and and led all the way to the tape.

Chepkoech, who represented Central Rift region, crossed the line in 9:26.14 ahead of Celliphine Chespol (Kenya Prisons Service) who timed 9:31.11 while Caren Chebet (National Police Service) was third in 9:31.60.

Chepkoech thanked legendary coach Patrick Sang from the Global Sports Communication for taking her through the basics.