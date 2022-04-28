Simiu, Yego light up Kasarani

Daniel Simiu ran a brilliant race to win the men's 5,000m final in the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on Thursday.

Simiu exchanged leads with his National Police Service compatriot Michael Kibet before he took charge in the last two laps to win in 13:23.17.

Ismael Kirui from Central Rift timed 13:26.98 for second place while Felix Korir from North Rift was third in 13:29.26.

“I will be happy to compete if I'm selected and my target is to do well. It will be tough because we shall be competing with countries like Ethiopia but we have to do our best to bring medals back home,” said Simiu, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet.

He said that having missed the 2019 World Championships, he is confident that he will get another chance to represent Kenya in Eugene, USA in July.

“I was disappointed during the Olympic Games after I fell down in the semifinals but I think I have learnt a lesson,” added Simiu.

In the women’s 400m women’s race, Uganda’s Shida Lenyi triumphed in 52.45 ahead of National Police Service's Veronica Mutua (53.30) while Jacinta Shikanda (NPS) settled for third place in 53.97.

Collins Wamae won the men’s 400m race after timing 46.17 ahead of William Rayan (46.57) while Boniface Mweresa was third in 46.73.

In the men’s javelin, former World champion Julius Yego, representing the National Police Service, threw 76.57m to win the title. Alexander Kiprotich from Kenya Defence Forces (75.10m) and Methusela Kiprop from National Police Service (70.29m) followed in that order.

Yego said he will use the Africa event to qualify for the World Championships in July.