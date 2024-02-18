Day Rono ran ‘hardest race of my life’ against American star Salazar and won

Kenyan distance running legend Henry Rono.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • In May 1982, Rono won the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane, chugging through the 12km — he would admit later — with a powerful hangover. When he headed to Europe to run that summer, he did so with a pronounced beer gut that had meet promoters reticent to have him race.
  • In July 1982 in a 5,000m race in Finland, Rono was lapped and he failed to break 15:40.
  • Yet he somehow raced himself back into shape in meets across the continent, and by September, broke his 5,000m world record in a race in Knarvik, Norway.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Ghosts of 1992, 1997 divisions return to haunt Mt Kenya region

    Rigathi Gachagua

  2. PREMIUM How Kenya Power frustrations forced firms to switch to solar

    Solar

  3. PREMIUM Day Rono ran ‘hardest race of my life’ against American star Salazar and won

  4. PREMIUM Inside the supremacy battle in Mt Kenya

    Rigathi Gachagua

  5. PREMIUM The dark side of Kenya Power

    Kenya Power technicians