Family settles on burial date for legendary runner Rono

Legendary distance runner Henry Rono will be laid to rest on February 28 at his Kirobon farm, Kuresoi North, Molo, Nakuru County.

The family spokesman, 2008 Beijing Olympics 800 metres champion, Wilfred Bungei, disclosed that burial arrangements have started after the family confirmed his burial place in one of his farms Nakuru County.

Rono, who had just turned 72 on February 12, passed away on Thursday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi West Hospital where he had been admitted for 10 days.

“The committees sitting in Nairobi and upcountry will continue with discussions leading to the burial of our legend. It’s everyone’s desire that he is accorded a send-off befitting of his status,” Bungei, who is nephew of the late Rono, said.

Rono was born Kiptargon village, Kapasbet, Nandi County, on February 12, 1952.

The peak of Rono’s running career was basically during the 1978 season where his achievements are unparalleled in the history of distance running to date.

Rono won the 1978 Edmonton Commonwealth Games 5,000m and 3,000m steeplechase titles as well as 3,000m steeplechase and 10,000m gold medals at the 1978 Algiers African Games.

In a span of only 81 days, Rono broke four world records in 10,000m (27:22.5), the 5,000m (13:08.4), 3,000m (8:05.4), and the 3,000m (7:32.1).

Rono passed on five days after death had also robbed the country of its marathon world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, in a Sunday night road accident along Eldoret-Eldama Ravine Road.

Kiptum will be buried on February 23 in Chepsamo, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Following his exploits, then President Jomo Kenyatta, who bestowed on Rono the Order of the Burning Spear (OBS) Second Class, ordered that the athlete be given eight grade cows, eight quality sheep, and a piece of land.

However, President Jomo Kenyatta passed on two days later on August 22, 1978.

The order was never effected as Rono and his contemporary Steven Muchoki, who had won the world boxing title, were put off when they followed up on the gifts.