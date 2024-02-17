Book shows Rono was frustrated by his handlers

In his book ‘Henry Rono: Olympic Dream’, legendary distance runner Henry Rono reveals his frustration with his handlers, and also details how he met his wife Jennifer Chepkemboi in Kabirirsang Primary School in Nandi County .

He says in part: “After running meets in Europe at the end of summer, I returned to Pullman to continue work on my degree. One afternoon, that fall, as I sat down in the cafeteria between my classes, a Swedish TV crew showed up unannounced to film a feature on me.

The crew informed me that they had first contacted the KAAA and paid $5,000 for the rights to interview me. They said they had also contacted coach Chaplin. I told them they should have first thought to contact me. I was tired of Chaplin and the KAAA making decisions for me behind my back and trying to control my career, and so I declined the interview.

The crew asked me for their money back. I told them I wasn't sure whether just the KAAA or KAAA and Chplin took their money and then asked them, " Shouldn't you ask for your money from the person who took it?"

“The TV crew ended up filming Mike Kosgei. When I asked him why he agreed to the filming, he said,

"They went through the trouble to travel all this distance, and I don't want them to leave empty-handed; besides, it's not their fault that the KAAA swindled and misled them.

"After the incident, I was not surprised to find out that Ongeri had refused to return the money to the Swedish television station.

“That fall semester was exhausting . My relationship with Coach Chaplin had become untenable, and, as I got into the advanced stage of my degree, the course work was becoming more demanding.

However, I was becoming a much more independent scholar, and my reading skills and study habits had improved dramatically since my first semester at WSU.