Boinett stuns Kibor as Jesire, Nusra claim maiden KDF titles

The 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships 1,500 metres bronze medallist Winny Boinett is the new Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships women’s 3,000m steeplechase champion.

Boinett from Isiolo shocked defending champion Marion Kibor in the last 200m to win in nine minutes and 45.11 seconds.

The duo exchanged leads in the last two laps with Kibor taking the bell first but it was Boinett’s superior kick that made the difference to settle the battle.

Kibor, who finished fifth at Hamburg Marathon in personal best 2:22:35 on April 23, this year, finished second in 9:55.41 as the 2019 African Games Mercy Wanjiru settled third.

“This is a huge surprise since this is my first steeplechase race,” said Boinett, who graduated from the KDF Training School last year. “I still need to work on my hurdles technique.”

Kibor, who won both the KDF and national 3,000m steeplechase titles in 2017, said she was still recovering from the gruelling Hamburg Marathon.

“I still had to defend my title without fearing the repercussions and congratulations to Boinett,” said Kibor.

At the same time, Africa champion Emily Ngii and Simon Wachira retained their respective 20km race walk crowns as the 2017 national champion Alexander Kiprotich sealed an unprecedented 10th title in javelin.

Zeddy Jesire, who also graduated from KDF Training School last year, claimed a hat-trick of titles, winning her maiden women’s long jump, triple jump and high jump respectively.

The national 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles champion Wiseman Were got to keep the men's 110h hurdle title as Rukia Nusra claimed her first women’s 100mh accolades.

Ngii, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, sealed her fifth consecutive title, cruising home in 1:36:35, to once again relegate the fast-rising Assumpta Ikate to second place in 1:40:01.

Wachira also retained his title with a dominant performance, romping home in 1:33:50 as Nicodemus Musau came second in 1:37:49 with Peter Theuri sealing the last podium place in 1:39:01.

Kiprotich hauled 77.17 metres to extend his dominance to a decade, beating Nelson Yegon and Gibson Lagat in 66.03m and 62.46m respectively.

The lanky Jesire’s reign started in earnest when she put 5.51m on the scale for the long jump crown, beating former national champion Gloria Mulei to second place in 5.38m.

Jesire once again relegated Mulei to second place in triple jump, putting on board 12.10m against 11.46m.

Jesire’s 1.65m was enough to hand her the high jump accolades, beating Eugabeth Chepkemboi, who got 1.58m.

Were edged out former national champion William Mbevi, clocking 13.91 against 14.46 to keep the men’s 110mh title.