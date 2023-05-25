It's finally here! Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Isuzu D-Max Limited launched

It's finally here!

The Special Edition of “Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Isuzu D-Max Limited” has been unveiled in honour of the two-time Olympic marathon champion.

Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe and Kipchoge, the marathon world records holder, were at hand to unveil the desert orange coloured vehicle at the automobile manufacturing firm, Mombasa Road.

Also present during the colourful ceremony was the Isuzu East Africa General Marketing Manager Kevin Ochieng.

Ochieng said that the special limited edition of the vehicle will have the symbolic 1:59 vehicles being produced to celebrate his achievements in their five-year partnership with Kipchoge.

Kipchoge will have the honour of driving home the first of the special edition 001.

Kipchoge broke his own world marathon record last year in Berlin, running two hours, one minute and nine seconds in the German capital.

However, the “Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Isuzu D-Max” comes from the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Austria on October 12, 2019 where Kipchoge made history as the first man to run a marathon in under two hours, covering the course in 1:59:41.

"These will be limited editions for customers interested in these types of vehicles. We shall have 159 vehicles so those interested should should hurry up," said Ochieng.

Ochieng said the vehicle has three concepts intertwined in three persona at once.

"It immortises Eliud as the Greatest of all Time, Kenyan spirit and everybody's capabilities that are unlimited," said Ochieng, adding that the limited edition will exclusively have the desert orange colour and the national flag of Kenya on the grill.

"The wheels and the rim are black to symbolise the people of Kenya," said Ochieng "It also has 1:59 from his performance at INEOS with his signature at the door and the mats."

Ochieng said every buyer will have his name engraved on the vehicle.