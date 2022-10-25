Eliud Kipchoge wins LG Sports Personality of the Month award

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is the LG/ Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of September.

Kipchoge won the recognition after his world record-breaking 2:01:09 run at the Berlin Marathon on September 25 this year where he lowered his record by 30 seconds to win a fourth title.

In an interview with journalists on Tuesday in Eldoret, Kipchoge said that he was glad to have been recognized for his exploits in Berlin.

Kipchoge was awarded an LG refrigerator which doubles up as a top mount freezer and water dispenser worth Sh150,000 and a personalized trophy.

He hailed SJAK and LG for constantly recognizing sportsmen and women for their exemplary performances.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (centre) during a ceremony where he was voted as the LG/ Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of September on October 25, 2022 in Eldoret. With him are SJAK Organising Secretary WanjikU Mwenda (left) and LG East Africa’s Content Manager William Kamore.



“I’m excited today to be recognized by the journalists’ body and this is the second recognition after the breakfast meeting by Isuzu two weeks ago and I must admit that when you work hard, good things come your way.

I want to thank SJAK and LG for this award and this is a testament that we should always strive for more, there are no limits but rather everything is achieved through belief and determination. Breaking the world record in Berlin was very crucial for me as I wanted to inspire the human race,” said the Double Olympic marathon winner.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge speaks to journalists after he was voted as the LG/ Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of September on October 25, 2022 in Eldoret. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kipchoge said that he is starting his season soon as he eyes a trio of wins at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I have a plan to compete in the remaining major races before the 2024 Olympic Games where I’m eyeing to retain my title for the third time and I believe next season will be great,” he added.

William Kimore, the Content manager LG East Africa, said Kipchoge is a good inspiration to the young athletes who look up to him.

“We are proud to be associated Kipchoge one of the greatest marathoners who has demonstrated that hard work and persistence pays with his record-breaking heroics and we shall continue recognizing and awarding those who perform well in various sports,” said Kimore.

Kipchoge beat other nominees including track stars Beatrice Chebet (5000m) and Emmanuel Korir (800m), both of whom claimed Diamond League trophies in the 2022 season finale held in Zurich, Switzerland, and Hellen Obiri, who successfully defended her Great North Run title in the same month.

Others nominees included Malkia Strikers opposite attacker Sharon Chepchumba, who emerged top scorer for Kenya at the World Championships in the Netherlands, Karan Patel, who won the ARC Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally in Kigali, and former Hit Squad captain Nick Okoth, who bagged silver at the African Championships in Maputo, Mozambique.