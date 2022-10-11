Eliud Kipchoge targets three-peat at 2024 Olympics

Fresh from breaking his own marathon world record, two-time Olympic champion, Eliud Kipchoge, has hinted about the 2024 Olympic Summer Games being his next target.

At the same time, Kipchoge has paid glowing tribute to his pacesetters, for setting him on the path to breaking the world record for the second time at Berlin Marathon on September 25 .

Amos Koech from Keringet Athletics Training Camp in Nakuru, Philemon Kiplimo from Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County and Noah Kipkemboi from Kaptagat Athletics Camp in Uasin Gisgu had the arduous task of pacing Kipchoge at the Berlin Marathon.

Kipkemboi was the last of the pacesetters on the day, and he set a blistering pace for Kipchoge then dropped off after 25 kilometres, and the two-time Olympics marathon champion went on to recapture the Berlin Marathon title, breaking his own world record by 30 seconds in the German capital.

Kipchoge clocked 2:01:09 to win Berlin Marathon for the fourth time, beating his previous world record time of 2:01:39 he had set when winning on the same course in 2018.

“My record-breaking feat in Berlin has sank in, and I am happy to continue inspiring many as I focus on recovery.

“However, I have no plans for any race now but the 2024 Paris Olympics is at the back of my mind,” said Kipchoge, who could become the first man to defend an Olympic title twice should he win in Paris.

“These gallant pacesetters formed a critical part of the race. They made it happen. I have a lot of respect for them,” said Kipchoge, adding that he would have run the race in under two hours had the pacesetters stayed with him up to the 30km mark.

"I know it was a tall order for them,"said Kipchoge, who was speaking on NTV’s live sports show “SportOn” hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi on Monday night.

Kipchoge said that his secret to longevity in athletics is professional approach to sports, proper planning and embracing systems that work.

The 37-year-old Kipchoge, who has been running for the last two decades, said his love for athletics as a sport and staying focussed on his preparations rather than what he stands to earn from it has made him last long.

Kipchoge urged his fellow athletes to invest in their careers and to use their time and earnings wisely, noting that sportspeople have short careers.

“Focusing on preparations and not financial gains first will make an athlete go far,” said Kipchoge.

“I learnt to treat sports with respect just like any other well-paying job quite early and it has worked for me.”

“It’s always good to have goals but that is not as important as having good systems. Goals solve problems temporarily,” Kipchoge said, adding that the secret to success wasn’t rocket science, but planning in small bits to success.

“One must remain consistent all through for good results. There are no quick fixes,” said Kipchoge, who was received at the Nation Centre by NTV's Head of Broadcasting and Executive Director (Transformation), Monica Ndungú.

Ndungú was accompanied by Nation Media Group Managing Editor (Sports), Elias Makori and Head of Marketing, Philbert Mdindi.

Kipchoge noted that embracing professionalism sets professional athletes apart from amateurs.