G.O.A.T. Eliud Kipchoge reveals his secret to success

World marathon record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge reckons that his secret to longevity is taking sports as a profession and proper planning.

The 37-year-old Kipchoge, who has been running for the last two decades, said that loving athletics as a sport and focusing on his preparations rather than what he will earn from it are what has made him last long.

Kipchoge called on fellow athletes to invest in their careers, available time and earnings wisely, noting that the life span of a sportsperson is short.

Eliud Kipchoge makes a point during NTV''s live sports show SportOn at Nation Centre in Nairobi on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Focusing on preparations and not financial gains first will make an athlete go far,” said Kipchoge.

“I discovered treating sports with respect and like any other well-paying job and career quite early and it has worked for me.”

Kipchoge noted that it is good to have goals, but putting in place working systems enables someone to achieve more.

“It’s always good to have goals but that is not as important as having good systems, Goals solve problems temporarily,” noted Kipchoge.

Eliud Kipchoge (centre) with James Wokabi (left) and Bernard Ndong during NTV's live sports show SportOn at Nation Centre in Nairobi on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kipchoge was speaking on NTV’s live sports show SportOn hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi on Monday night.

Kipchoge recaptured the Berlin Marathon title, smashing his own world record by 30 seconds on September 25 in the German capital.

It was yet again poetry in motion as Kipchoge clocked 2:01:09 to win, beating his previous world record time of 2:01:39 set when winning in Berlin in 2018.

Eliud Kipchoge (left) is ushered into the NTV studios by Bernard Ndong ahead of the live sports show SportOn at Nation Centre in Nairobi on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kipchoge disclosed that the secret to success wasn’t rocket science, but planning in small bits to success.

“One must remain consistent all through for good results hence no quick fixes,” said Kipchoge, who was received at the Nation Centre by NTV's Head of Broadcasting and Executive Director (Transformation), Monica Ndungú.

Ndungú was accompanied by Nation Media Group Managing Editor (Sports), Elias Makori and Head of Marketing, Philbert Mdindi.

NTV's Head of Broadcasting and Executive Director (Transformation), Monica Ndungú (right) and Head of Marketing, Philbert Mdindi take (left) take selfies with Eliud Kipchoge at Nation Centre, Nairobi on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kipchoge noted that embracing professionalism always defines a professional athlete from an amateur.

“A professional will plan and follow his program to the later but an amateur is full of life, running up-and-down aimlessly, “said Kipchoge, adding that is what keeps him going is his love for running.

“I feel satisfied and the urge to do more when I know I have inspired someone or a generation. What I see on my social media platforms by people embracing what I am doing across the world drives the hunger in me,” said Kipchoge.

Eliud Kipchoge leaves the NTV studios after the live sports show SportOn at Nation Centre in Nairobi on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

An ardent reader, Kipchoge disclose that what inspired him before heading to Berlin was the book “The Practice of Groundedness: A Transformative Path to Success That Feeds--Not Crushes--Your Soul’ by Brad Stulberg, an internationally known expert on human performance, well-being, and sustainable success.

“I succeeded in most cases when I discovered the secret to reading. Success is approached from different angles.

“I read 20 pages a day in a book and that is three books a month. To get to learn a lot and be more knowledgeable when you read books,” said Kipchoge, who reads after training at 5pm.

Eliud Kipchoge arrives at Nation Centre, Nairobi ahead of his appearance on NTV's live sports show SportOn on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kipchoge, whose favourite meal is maize meal (ugali) and any traditional vegetables, also loves listening to US Pop star Kelly Clarkson's music especially –Stronger ( What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger).

With the world celebrating World Mental Health Day on Monday, Kipchoge noted that sportsmen and women who win easily have good mental health.

“Matches and races are won mentally and not the training invested,” said Kipchoge, adding that his most successful race was when he broke the two hour mark, running 1:59:41 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Hauptallee, Wien course in Austria on October 12, 2019.

However, the time wasn’t recognized as a world record because it wasn't conducted under regular conditions.

“That race was not only critical to me but human nature. I made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours,” said Kipchoge. “I know someone might in future run in a normal; event but I am glad to be the first one to run under any conditions and that has inspired many.”

Kipchoge said his record-breaking feat in Berlin has finally settled.

“I am happy that I have continued to inspire many. I think I could have run under two hours if the pacesetters went up to the 30km mark,” said Kipchoge, adding that he knew he would break his own record when he looked at the splits time after 25km and 30 km.

However, Kipcgohe wondered why people are focused on whether he will run under two hours in a normal race soon.

"I don't understand why people are asking that when I did it at the Ineos Challenge," said Kipchoge in a laughter.

Kipchoge advised fellow sportsmen and women to desist from doping saying that besides ruining their reputation, they are putting their health in grave danger.

"You better be slow and sure and succeed. I appeal to the young generation to train well and love sports. It will treat them well," said Kipchoge.