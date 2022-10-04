KQ flies back Kipchoge, London Marathon winner Kipruto

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and newly crowned London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto where among athletes flown this morning by the national carrier, Kenya Airways.

The Boeing 787-7 touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 4.30am.

Kipchoge, Kipruto alongside Joyciline Jepkosgei, who finished second in women's race at London Marathon, were hosted by Kenya Airways at the Plaza Premier Lounge at Heathrow International before flying home in style at Premier Class.

Before take off, the plane's pilot, Johari Thabit, had the pleasure of introducing the athletes to the passengers, who applauded as some were allowed in the Premier Class to take photos with the Kenyan athletes.

Eliud Kipchoge (right) with Iqbal Gelu aboard Kenya Airways flight from London to Nairobi. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Kipchoge recaptured the Berlin Marathon title in style, smashing his own world record by 30 seconds in the German capital on September 25.

The 37-year-old Olympic marathon champion clocked two hours, one minute and nine seconds beating his previous world record time of 2:01:39 set when winning at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Then Kipruto, who had finished second in Tokyo Marathon in March behind Kipchoge, clocked 2:04:49 to win London Marathon on his debut on Sunday.

Kunal Shah (right) congratulating Amos Kipruto for his exploits at the London Marathon aboard Kenya Airways plane Boeing 787-7 from Heathrow International Airport to Nairobi. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Jepkosgei would finish second in the women's race in 2:18:07.

"It's great and humbling when we are flown, recognised or welcomed home in style. It should happen quite often," said Kipchoge, who thanked Kenya Airways for their gesture.

Kipchoge said he will internalise his victory and World record breaking feat in Berlin before announcing his next move.

Joyciline Jepkosgei (centre) is handed a bag of goodies by Kenya Airways staff at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 4, 2022 after her arrival from London. Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Airways

"Personally, I believe in setting one goal, then achieve it before focusing on the next thing," said Kipchoge.

"I have broken the world record. That was my dream and target this year."

"I want to focus on recovery, internalise what happened first but the most important thing is that I am healthy and will be around for sometime, God willing," said Kipchoge.

Kipruto said it was amazing to fly home with "The Pride of Africa" after winning his first World Marathon Major race and on his first appearance in London.

"This victory meant a lot for me after playing second fiddle for long," said Kipruto.