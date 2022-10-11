Isuzu launch new model in honour of Eliud Kipchoge

Isuzu East Africa Tuesday launched a Special Edition "Eliud Kipchoge D-Max" in honour of the world marathon record holder.

Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe disclosed that the special limited edition of the vehicle; Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 is in honour of the achievements by the two-time Olympic marathon champion.

Kavashe said Kipchoge will have the honour of driving out the first of the special edition 001.

Kipchoge broke his own world marathon record two weeks ago in Berlin running two hours, one minute and nine seconds in the German capital.

Eliud Kipchoge is welcomed by dancers at a media breakfast organised in his honour by Isuzu in Nairobi on October 11, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"These will be limited edition for customers interested in these type of vehicles," said Kavashe when they hosted Kipchoge at their premises in Nairobi.

Kavashe was accompanied by Isuzu East Africa chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi.

"We want to celebrate Kipchoge's success in a different way as a company considered that we have gained a lot since our partnership started in 2017," said Kavashe, who detailed on Kipchoge's exploits since their partnership.

She noted that Kipchoge went on to set a new world marathon record, winning the 2018 Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39 before breaking it two weeks ago at the same course for his fourth victory in the city.

"Eliud had managed to retain his Olympic title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, " said Kavashe, adding that Kipchoge went on to win London Marathon four times.

Kipchoge praised the Isuzu partnership as his third leg in athletics.