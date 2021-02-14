Beatrice Chepkoech sets new 5km world record

Beatrice Chepkoech celebrates

Beatrice Chepkoech (left) celebrates on October 3, 2020 after winning 3,000 metres women steeplechase race during the World Continental Tour at Nyayo Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 29-year-old added to her 3,000m steeplechase world record with a time of 14 minutes 43 seconds in Monaco
  • The former best time of 14:44 was set by New Zealand's Sifan Hassan in 2019, also in the Principality

Paris

