Chelangat retains National Cross Country title
What you need to know:
Sheila Chelangat from Kenya Police Service destroyed the rich field to retain her senior women's 10km title during the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Ngong Racecourse.
After staying in a group in the first lap, the field would break with Chelangat heading the leading pack of four that had Daisy Cherotich from Central, World marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich from Nairobi and Central Rift's Agnes Chebet.
The battle would drop to a two-horse race in the last lap between Chelangat and Cherotich but it's the Police athlete, who broke away to build a considerable lead before winning in 34 minutes and 55.5 seconds.
Cherotich came in second in 35:00.5 but after a thrilling battle with Chepng'etich who came in third in 35:02.1.
"I am actually surprised with a third place finish after I wound 20th last year. I am not used to cross country events but used this one to refine my speed," said Chepng'etich, who is preparing to compete at Lisbon Half Marathon in April.