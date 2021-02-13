Chelangat retains National Cross Country title

Sheila Chelangat from Kenya Police Service destroyed the rich field to retain her senior women's 10km title during the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Ngong Racecourse.

After staying in a group in the first lap, the field would break with Chelangat heading the leading pack of four that had Daisy Cherotich from Central, World marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich from Nairobi and Central Rift's Agnes Chebet.

The battle would drop to a two-horse race in the last lap between Chelangat and Cherotich but it's the Police athlete, who broke away to build a considerable lead before winning in 34 minutes and 55.5 seconds.

Sheila Chelangat (second left) from Kenya Police Service leads the pack in the senior women's 10km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Cherotich came in second in 35:00.5 but after a thrilling battle with Chepng'etich who came in third in 35:02.1.