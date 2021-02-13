Kwemoi shocks big guns to win Kenya's cross country title

Rodgers Kwemoi wins senior men's race

Rodgers Kwemoi from Centra Rift crosses the finish line to win the senior men's 10km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kwemoi beat pre-race favourites Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya Defence Forces and Goeffrey Kamworor of Kenya Police to emerge champion
  • After former champions Geoffrey Kamworor (Kenya Police) and Bedan Karoki (Central) dropped off the race after two laps, Kandie would take over from Michael Kibet, who led throughout until the bell
  • Defending champion Kibiwott Kandie from Kenya Defence Forces, seemed headed for another victory only for Kwemoi, the 2016 World Under-20 10,000m champion, to step on his gas pedal, zooming past the KDF man halfway the last lap

Commonwealth 10,000m bronze medallist Rogers Kwemoi from Central Rift Saturday produced the biggest upset of the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships to win the men's senior 10 kilometre race at the Ngong Racecourse.

