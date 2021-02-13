Kwemoi shocks big guns to win Kenya's cross country title

Commonwealth 10,000m bronze medallist Rogers Kwemoi from Central Rift Saturday produced the biggest upset of the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships to win the men's senior 10 kilometre race at the Ngong Racecourse.

After former champions Geoffrey Kamworor (Kenya Police) and Bedan Karoki (Central) dropped off the race after two laps, Kandie would take over from Michael Kibet, who led throughout until the bell.

Defending champion Kibiwott Kandie from Kenya Defence Forces, seemed headed for another victory only for Kwemoi, the 2016 World Under-20 10,000m champion, to step on his gas pedal, zooming past the KDF man halfway the last lap.

The 23-year-old would widen his lead to 30 metres gap as Kandie, the World Half Marathon silver medallist, laboured to give the chase but in vain.

Kibiwott Kandie (second left) leads the pack in the senior men's 10km race during Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kwemoi eventually romped home triumphant in 32 minutes and 03.3 seconds to toss to his maiden senior victory.

Kandie settled second in 32:05.5 as Edwin Kibet from South Rift came in third in 32:10.9.

Kibet attributed his victory to hard training alongside Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and former two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

"Unlike before I opted to stay behind the pack to see how the leading pack behaved. I tested Kandie and the rest with two laps to go and I saw they were tired. I decided to go for it in the last lap after Kandie failed to respond," said Kwemoi.

"It was a good race but I felt tired towards the last two laps. I tried to kick when Kwemoi overtook me in the last lap but two of the athletes, who were in front blocked me," said Kandie.