Anti-doping: AK warns complicit coaches, officials

Athletics Kenya has warned coaches and games teachers who condone doping, sexual and gender-based violence among young athletes of dire consequences.

Speaking on Friday on the first day of a two-day AK seminar that brought together trainers and games teachers from primary and secondary schools from the Central region in Nyeri town, Athletics Kenya’s Vice President in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii told coaches to promote clean sport and warned those found culpable of dire consequences. He said coaches will be held liable should their athletes fail drug tests.

“We are the handlers of these runners. Can we find out who is out to spoil the reputation of our sportsmen and women?” he said.

Over 30 Kenyan athletes have been flagged down for various doping offences this year alone.

Speaking at the same forum, AK Chief Administrative Officer Susan Kamau urged trainers to encourage athletes to go through the Kenya Doctors Network to ensure they take the right medication when sick.