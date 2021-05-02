Another silver for Kenya as World Relays conclude

From left: Mark Otieno, Elijah Onkware, Mike Mokamba and Hesborn Ochieng celebrate after winning silver medal in the 4x200m men's relay during the World Athletics Relays Championship in Silesia, Poland on May 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Rose Wachuka | Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Joan Cherono, the race was good despite the cold conditions.
  • “It’s a big achievement and running a national record was not a joke despite the chilly weather. We have set the goal and next time we shall improve our performance,” said Cherono.
  • Kenya was competing against Ecuador, Ireland, Denmark and Poland in the category.  

In Silesia, Poland

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Man City star abused online after social media boycott

  2. Solskjaer says Man Utd fans' protest went 'too far'

  3. Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino

  4. Promote Kenya Prisons volleyball players, Matiang'i told

  5. Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.