Bullish Kenyans keen to rattle established order

Team Kenya athletes pose for a photo during the World Relays in Silesia, Poland on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Seven finals set for Sunday
  • Quartet of Imali, Waka, Nyambura, Zefania going for top three finish in 4x200m

In Silesia, Poland

