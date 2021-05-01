Silver, bronze for Kenya in World Relays opener

Kenya's Naomi Korir (left)  and Ferguson Rotich celebrate with Kenyan flags after settling for silver in the 2x2x400 metres mixed relays race in the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Rose Wachuka | Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Korir and Rotich clocked a season's best 3:41.79 for silver with Slovenia's Anita Horvat and Zan Rudolf also posting a season best of 3:41.95 to settle for bronze.

In Silesia, Poland

