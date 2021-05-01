Silver, bronze for Kenya in World Relays opener

In Silesia, Poland

The pair of Naomi Korir and Ferguson Rotich claimed silver for Kenya in the 2x2x400 metres mixed relay at Silesia Stadium here in the opening day of the World Relays on Saturday.

In the mixed shuttle relay, which was the last event of day one's action, Kenya bagged bronze. Only three countries were represented in the race.

Kenya's shuttle hurdles mixed relay team celebrates after securing bronze in the World Relays Championship in Silesia, Poland on May 1, 2021. Photo credit: Rose Wachuka | Pool |

In the 2x2x400m race, the Kenyans finished behind hosts Joanna Jozwik and Patryk Dobek who posted a personal best of 3.40.92.

Korir and Rotich clocked a season's best 3:41.79 for silver with Slovenia's Anita Horvat and Zan Rudolf also posting a season best of 3:41.95 to settle for bronze.

Korir said she had prepared well.

“The race was good and being my first championship, I’m so happy I ran a national record and bagged silver for my country,” said Korir, who is eyeing a slot in Team Kenya for the Olympics Games in 800m.

Rotich said he is happy to have managed to compete well.

“The weather here is really terrible but I’m happy we managed to win silver. It is an achievement and we would always be looking for the next event to go a notch higher,” said Rotich.

In the mixed shuttle relay, Priscilla Tabunda started before handing the baton to Michael Musyoka. Nusra Rukia was the third recipient of the baton before Wiseman Were finished the race in 59.89.

Tabunda told Nation Sport said that she is happy to be going back home with a medal with her teammates though they had set their eyes on the gold.

“We have done well though our eyes were set on the top prize but we are happy so far with our achievement. We just need to work on our technique and improve so that next time we get a better medal,” said Tabunda.

In the women’s 4x400m relays, Kenya lined up for the race in the second heat with Gladys Musyoki going first in a tightly contested race. The Kenyans finished 13th overall after clocking 3:39.34 to miss out on Sunday's final.

Mary Moraa said the weather affected their performance.

“We are freezing and our bodies couldn’t react when we started the race. It was a beautiful race and we are happy we managed to record our season's best which is an achievement,” said Moraa.

In the men’s 4x400m relay, Kenya also performed dismally after the team emerged last in 3:10.81.

The temperatures here are below 12 degrees Celsius.

In the 4x400m mixed relays, Kenya was disqualified after dropping the baton during the third leg.