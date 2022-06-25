AK National Trials: Imali breaks national 100m record

Sprinter Maximilla Imali must be enjoying the time of her life.

Just a day after she bettered her own record in 200m, Imali broke her own 100m record for the fifth time this year, running 11.19 seconds at World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials on Saturday in Nairobi.

That saw Imali qualify for the Commonwealth Games but will have to wait for a few hours to know her fate for the world event after missing the qualifying standard time by 0.4 seconds.

The qualifying mark is 11.15.

Imali can make it to the world championships if she is to finish in the top 48 ranking in the world by the Sunday midnight.

Imali went into the trials ranked 48th in the world with her national record breaking time of 11.26 in the 100m semi-finals at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius on June 8 this year.

“I have done my best... as you can see, I have been able to improve my time with more races. Quite disappointing to miss the time by 0.4 but I am still happy with my performance,” said Imali, the Africa 200m silver medallist.