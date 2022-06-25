AK National Trials: Omanyala strolls to victory in 100m, eyes better times

Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala easily won his 100m race as the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials ended on Saturday in Nairobi.

Omanyala, the Africa and national 100m record holder, clocked 10.03 seconds to miss the sub 10sec he had promised on a chilly afternoon at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Omanyala, who has personal best 9.77 and season best 9.85, edged out fellow Africa 4x100m gold medallist Samuel Imeta to second place in 10.25.

The 2015 Africa 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa came third.

It’s only Omanyala, who gets to represent Kenya at the World Athletics Championships, being the only one to have met the qualifying standard time of 10.05.

However, Omanyala will team up with Imeta in 100m at the Commonwealth Games.

“It was a good win but there is more to be done before the World Championships where there should be no mistakes.

“If you see what was posted during the USA and Jamaica trials, they recorded fast times which means it will be competitive,” said Omanyala.

Olympic 200m silver medallist Fred Kerley ran the fastest time in the world this year when winning the United States trials on Friday in 9.76 seconds.

Yohan Blake won the Jamaican World Championships trials in 9.85 on Friday.