AK National Trials: Moraa shatters 400m national record to storm World Championships

Fast-rising Mary Moraa has shattered the women’s national 400 metres record.

Moraa, who had the previous day won the 800m, clocked 50.84 seconds to triumph during the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials in Nairobi on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Not only did Moraa erase the previous record of 51.09 held by Hellen Syombua set during the national trials for the 2019 African Games on June 21, 2019 at the same venue, but also qualified for the world event.

The world event qualifying time is 51.35.

Moraa is so far the only Kenyan woman to strike the qualifying time in the one-lap race for the world event but will partner with Africa 400m bronze medallist Veronica Mutua at the Commonwealth Games.

Mutua finished second in 52.42.

“I always use 400m to improve on my 800m finishing kick. Running my personal best today and a national record is just breathtaking…I'm lost for words,” said Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist. “My coach had even asked me not to run but I decided to take a shot."