Caroline Mumbi who died when a boda boda that was taking her to hospital for delivery was hit by a car. Another vehicle ran over Mumbi, dragging her for more than 20 metres.  

Young man’s pain as wife, 23, killed on the way to give birth 

By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Doctor says the unborn child would have survived had Caroline Mumbi been attended to immediately.
  • The mechanic had bought a bottle of Lucozade and a bar of chocolate for his 23-year-old wife.

When Daniel Mwaura received a call from his wife announcing the onset of her labour pains on Wednesday evening, he directed her to board a boda-boda to Maragua Level Four Hospital.

