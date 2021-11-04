Expectant mother dies in boda boda crash

An expectant mother died on Wednesday evening in a boda boda accident in Murang'a County.

The woman, who was a passenger on the boda boda, was on her way to Maragua Level Four Hospital to deliver.

The 7.30pm incident happened near Virgin Hospital on the Kenol-Murang'a road.

Murang'a South police boss Alexander Shikondi told Nation.Africa that the woman was pronounced dead at the Virgin Hospital.

"The incident involved two cars and a motorcycle. Two survivors were hospitalised with sustained serious injuries, four others sustained minor injuries," the police boss said.

Mr Shikondi said investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Health care workers at the Virgin Hospital said the unborn baby did not survive the accident. expert opinion at the hospital indicated that the unborn child is also among the fatality.

The woman's husband and her mother were overcome with emotions when they arrived at the hospital following the accident.

The mother said her daughter had called her to announce that she was experiencing labour pains.