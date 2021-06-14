Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Yatani to face House team over failure to send Sh103bn to counties

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has ordered National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to appear before the Finance and Budget Committee tomorrow to explain the delay in disbursing Sh103.5 billion.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has piled pressure on the National Treasury over delays in disbursing funds to counties and demanded the cash be released on a timely basis to ensure that budget implementation in counties is not adversely affected.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. How I built my own car

  2. Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies

  3. Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’

  4. Kenyan Nobel laureate, Prof Richard Odingo, dies

  5. PRIME Ex-Air Force men seek to be included in Yatani budget

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.