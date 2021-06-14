Counties shutdown looms in showdown between governors and Treasury

Martin Wambora

Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

County governors have warned of a looming shutdown in basic services if the National Treasury fails to disburse billions owed to devolved units by this Friday (June 18).

