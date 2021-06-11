National Treasury
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Sh320 million tender Treasury awarded unlawfully revoked 

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The tender was challenged by Gibb Africa Ltd, whose bid was rejected because it did not meet mandatory requirements.
  • Five bidders submitted their tenders, but Gibb Africa and two other bidders were knocked out for being non-responsive.

The National Treasury has been directed to evaluate afresh all tenders submitted for the development of the Public Investment Management Information Systems (PIMIS).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.