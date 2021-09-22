Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly in New York

Amir khan

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir khan Muttaqi speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in Kabul on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The Taliban's new foreign minister has asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.

