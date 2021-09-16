Taliban seize millions from former Afghan government officials

Taliban

One of the military commanders of the Talibans Mullah Sanaullah Sangin Fatih, looks on as he speaks during an interview on September 15, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists' rule one month after they took back power.

