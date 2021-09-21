Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

A burqa-clad woman strolls on a street in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on May 16, 2014. 

By  AFP

The Taliban said on Tuesday Afghan girls will be allowed to return to school "as soon as possible", after their movement faced shock and fury over their effective exclusion of women and girls from public life.

