Haiti's First Lady will be evacuated to Miami

Haiti's First Lady Martine Moise will be evacuated to Miami for treatment, the country's envoy to the US has said.

She survived an assassination attack that claimed the life of her husband, President Jovenel Moise. However, she sustained injuries and is in critical condition.

"Efforts are being done now to take her to Miami to be treated," Ambassador Bocchit Edmond told the media today.

Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded early Wednesday in an armed attack at their home, the interim prime minister announced.

Claude Joseph said he is now in charge of the country and urged the public to remain calm, while insisting the police and army would ensure the population's safety.

He declared a "state of siege", which grants the executive additional powers.