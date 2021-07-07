Haiti's First Lady will be evacuated to Miami

Haitian President Jovenel Moise First Lady Martine

Haitian President Jovenel Moise (left) and First Lady Martine Moise are seen at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on May 23, 2018. Following his assassination, she will be evacuated to Miami. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP  &  Agencies

Haiti's First Lady Martine Moise will be evacuated to Miami for treatment, the country's envoy to the US has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. NG-CDF board wants changes in cash sharing formula

  2. Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno dies at 83

  3. Kenya's Covid-19 infections rise by 506

  4. Assassins of Haiti president were 'professional' mercenaries

  5. Haiti's First Lady will be evacuated to Miami

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.