Haiti declares 'state of siege' after President Jovenel Moise's assassination

Haitian President Jovenel Moise

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated at his home on Wednesday. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Haiti's prime minister on Wednesday declared a "state of siege", which grants the executive additional powers, just hours after the assassination of the nation's president.

