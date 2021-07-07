US calls Haiti president's assassination 'horrific', offers to help with investigation

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The White House on Wednesday called the assassination of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise "horrific" and said the United States was ready to help in the investigation.

