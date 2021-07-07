Haiti President Jovenel Moise killed in attack at his home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassination

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated at his home on Wednesday. 

By  AFP

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded early Wednesday in an armed attack at their home, the interim prime minister announced.

