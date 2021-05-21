Deadly fungus stalks India's Covid wards

A doctor examines a patient who recovered from Covid-19 coronavirus and now infected with Black Fungus, a deadly fungal infection at a ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad on May 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Noah Seelam | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • India normally deals with fewer than 20 black fungus cases a year but now there are several thousand across the country including more than 2,000 in Maharashtra state, home to India's financial capital Mumbai.

New Delhi,

