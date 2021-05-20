Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes virus curbs

A man receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Jabra Hospital for Emergency and Injuries in Sudan's capital Khartoum on March 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP
By  Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All arrivals at all border points, from India, whether directly or through other countries, will not be admitted into Sudan if the travellers had been in India in the last 14 days.

Sudan on Wednesday banned travellers from India from entering the country and effectively suspended flights from the Asian nation effective May 20 to control spread of the variant of Covid-19.

