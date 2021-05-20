Vaccines stop variants but overseas travel still not safe, WHO says

Covid vaccine

A woman receives the Pfizer vaccine in South Africa. Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, a WHO director has warned.

Photo credit: Michele Spatari | AFP

By  AFP

Copenhagen

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, 5 deaths

  2. WHO: Vaccines work against Covid variants

  3. Jubilee accepts defeat in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii mini-polls

  4. Kenya receives first ship at new Lamu port

  5. My husband was not insane, says Mengi's widow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.