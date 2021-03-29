Tributes pour in as the world mourns Mama Sarah Obama
Tributes from across the country continued to stream in following the demise of Mama Sarah Obama.
Mama Sarah, as the step-grandmother of former US President Barack Obama was fondly called, was a philanthropist who promoted education for girls and orphans. She died Monday morning in Kisumu.
President Obama often showed affection towards her and referred to her as “Granny” in his memoir, “Dreams from My Father.”
He described meeting her during his 1988 trip to his father’s homeland and their initial awkwardness as they struggled to communicate which developed into a warm bond. She attended his first inauguration as president in 2009.
Later, Mr Obama spoke about his grandmother again in his September 2014 speech to the UN General Assembly.
Kenyans and leaders took to social media to mourn her loss, while those who were lucky to have met her shared their memories of Mama Sarah by posting the pictures they took together.
Here is a snapshot of how people mourned and remembered her on social media.