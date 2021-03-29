Tributes pour in as the world mourns Mama Sarah Obama

Mama Sarah Obama

Mama Sarah Obama who died on March 29, 2021 aged 99.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Tributes from across the country continued to stream in following the demise of Mama Sarah Obama.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.