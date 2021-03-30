Barack Obama's grandmother, Mama Sarah Obama, dies

Sarah Obama

Mama Sarah Obama, the grandmother of former US President Barrack Obama. She died on March 29, 2021 in Kisumu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Wafula  &  Justus Ochieng'

Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, the grandmother of former US President Barack Obama, is dead.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.