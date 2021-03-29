AK Nyanza North Region mourns Mama Sarah Obama

Athletics Kenya (AK) Nyanza North Region officials Monday paid tribute to the late Mama Sarah Obama, saying her death is a blow to them in their task of discovering and nurturing talents in the region.

Mama Sarah, the step-grandmother of former US President Barack Obama, died Monday morning at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu at 99.

With one of the key, annual races in the region- Mama Sarah Obama Road Race- been named after her, AK Nyanza North Chairman Joseph Ochieng said her death had robbed them of 'a key partner of athletics development in the region.'

“I am very sorry for the passing on of Mama Sarah Obama. She was a nice lady, though old but very smart. Her death is a big blow to us because she did a lot for us in sports,” Ochieng told Nation Sport.

He noted that Mama Sarah was the person with links to the Safeguard Orphans and Widows Organisation (Sowo) - the NGO that has sponsored the race since it’s inauguration in 2012.

The race, which has been a fixture in AK's calendar of events, has always been staged at Nyangoma, Kogelo in Siaya County, and has grown to include other categories namely the 8km and 6km junior races as well as the 1km children and veteran run.

Only the last two editions of the race have failed to take place since its inauguration. In 2019, the Mama Sarah Obama 15km road race failed to take place due to lack of funds, while in 2020, it was canceled following the ban of sporting activities in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jared Gilo, the AK Nyanza North Public Relations Officer, said Mama Sarah always ensured that the race, which attracted athletes as far as Rift Valley region, was a success.

“She always solicited funds from other donors to ensure the race proceeded as planned. At no time did she miss the event and with her connections, we had other dignitaries attending the races, which made it more competitive,” said Gilo.

Mama Sarah also made it a routine in gracing the annual World Aids Marathon, held in Nyanza region and sponsored by the Richard M. Brodsky Foundation.

Ochieng said they will do everything possible to ensure the race happens even in Mama Sarah's absence.

“We hope we will have the race this year in memory of Mama Sarah. I am very positive that the race will go on," he said.

Mama Sarah will be buried Tuesday at her K'Ogelo home in Siaya.