AK Nyanza North Region mourns Mama Sarah Obama

Former US President Barack Obama with Mama Sarah Obama during the official opening of Sauti Kuu recreation and resource centre in Nyangoma, Kogello village in Siaya county on July 16, 2018.

  • AK Nyanza North Region Chairman Ochieng said they will do everything possible to ensure the race happens even in Mama Sarah's absence.
  • “We hope we will have the race this year in memory of Mama Sarah. I am very positive that the race will go on," he said.

Athletics Kenya (AK) Nyanza North Region officials Monday paid tribute to the late Mama Sarah Obama, saying her death is a blow to them in their task of discovering and nurturing talents in the region.

