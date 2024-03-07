Rubis Petroleum Station

Why EACC wants Sh1.6bn from Rubis, Biwott firm

Rubis Petroleum Station along Koinange Street in Nairobi County. Inset: the late Nicholas Biwott.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • EACC wants the court to compel the firms to pay Sh1.3 billion from the first portion.
  • Evidence presented by EACC stated that the land was originally reserved for Kenya Railways.

