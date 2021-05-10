Mr Collins Toroitich Moi
Moi grandson Collins Toroitich slapped with Sh1m-a-month upkeep suit

By  Joseph Openda

Former President Daniel Moi’s grandson Collins Toroitich has been sued for allegedly abandoning and neglecting his two children, aged 11 and nine.

