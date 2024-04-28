Justice Martin Muya

Why 25 freed ex-soldiers will face fresh trial over desertion of duty

Justice Martin Muya (right) speaks with colleagues during a past Annual Judges’ Conference in Mombasa. 

Photo credit: File
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has notified the soldiers to appear in court in person or through their advocates.
  • Court of Appeal overturned a High Court judgment acquitting the former soldiers for the offence of desertion of duty.
  • The State alleged the desertion of duty happened at a time the country was facing aggression from her enemies.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How crooked agencies are minting millions from desperate jobseekers

    Pastor James Wanjohi

  2. PREMIUM Ndabibi farm and continuity of white and black mischief

    Jimi Wanjigi.

  3. PREMIUM Sakaja: ‘I'm being fought for working with Raila’

    Johnson Sakaja

  4. PREMIUM The fiery legacy of Zarina Patel, a friend and mentor

    Zarina Patel at Eastleigh Boys High School in Nairobi

  5. PREMIUM Kenya’s military mishaps: Intrigues over probe into Gen Ogolla’s Sh1.8bn plane crash

    Kenya Defence Forces’ combat helicopters