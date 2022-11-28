I received Sh2.4m from job seekers through pretext, KDF serviceman admits in court

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) serviceman has admitted he received a whopping Sh2.4million from six job seekers to facilitate their employment at Kenya Prisons.

Testifying before magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, Mr Antony Barongo Buge, a serviceman based at Lanet Barracks disclosed how he received the millions which he then passed to a contact person, one Nelson Mukara Sichere.

The money changed hands at two different Nairobi hotels in April 2022.

The defence lawyer, Danstan Omari, accused Mr Barongo of being a member of a criminal gang and cartel within the KDF defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans millions of shilling through pretext they would secure them jobs in the disciplined forces.

“I received the money then passed it on to Sichere (in the dock) in the presence of Ashley Ayuma, who was then handed a National Police Service (NPS) Recruitment letter,”said Barongo in court.

Testifying against Mr Mukara who is facing charges of forgery and uttering a fake NPS recruitment letter said things backfired when it was discovered the document had been forged.

Although he admitted Mr Mukara had not appended his signature in the recruitment letter, it was confirmed at the police training college in Kiganjo to be a forgery.

Mr Barongo said when Ms Ayuma received the letter from Mr Mukara, she liased with another officer at Kiganjo who confirmed the six had not been recruited.

“I reported the incident to police leading to the arrest of the accused,” said Barongo.

The 42-year-old was testifying in a case where Mr Mukara is charged with forging a recruitment letter and uttering (presenting) it to Ms Ayuma.

In the case, it is alleged that Mr Mukara forged a National Police Service female docket number purporting it was a genuine document.

Mr Barongo said he released all the money received from the job seekers to Mr Mukara.

The prosecution said it will lead testimony from the guardians of the jobseekers who coughed the millions to secure employment for their kin.